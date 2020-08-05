Spiers comes home to Commonwealth Attorney’s office

A Lunenburg County native has returned home to be the new Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jordan A. Spiers, a 30-year-old former prosecutor in Mecklenburg County, started her duties July 1 in the Lunenburg Commonwealth Attorney’s office July 1.

Spiers lived in the Dundas area of Lunenburg County with her mother, Lori Bacon, and her step-father, Wellington “Bubba” Bacon, Jr., from the age of 5.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement said he and the county are extremely fortunate to have Spiers, especially with her experience, legal skill, and her ties to Lunenburg.

“She was able to step into the courtroom on her first day here and handle every type of case,” Clement said. “She has a great work ethic and a wealth of knowledge of criminal law and procedure.”

Spiers graduated from Virginia Tech with two degrees, political science and sociology, in 2012. She graduated from Campbell Law School in 2015. She interned five summers in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office of Brunswick County, and served for nearly five years in Mecklenburg.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have learned from three commonwealth’s attorneys and apply this experience to my home community,” Spiers said. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to learning more and serving all of the citizens of Lunenburg County.”