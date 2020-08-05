Victoria to consider establishing event rules

The Town of Victoria will hold a public hearing during its monthly town council meeting Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Municipal Building to discuss establishing an ordinance for parades and events in the town.

Town Manager Rodney Newton said the town discussed this two years ago but did not take any action on it.

“We are just tying up some loose ends on this,” Newton said.

The ordinance would require groups of 30 or more wanting to hold an event on town property to apply to the town for a permit no less than 14 days in advance of the event and no more than 45 days before the event is to take place. The town would have 10 days to approve or approve the application for the event.

Currently, there is no formal process for approval or disapproval of gatherings on town property, Newton said.