VSGC grads are inspiring

This week I stood up for consumers in the Financial Services Committee hybrid hearing with the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The purpose of the hearing was to discuss the bureau’s work to protect consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I questioned CFPB Director Kraninger on the work the bureau is doing to respond to consumer complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I also questioned the director on Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act and the CFPB’s work to provide consumers with the financial data they request from lending agencies.

Recently, I asked the U.S. Trade Representative’s chief agriculture negotiator, Gregg Doud, to examine ways we can better utilize agriculture in trade deals. We need to work with our allies to negotiate trade deals that benefit American farmers.

Friday morning July 31, I joined Virginia Space Grant Consortium’s (VSGC) virtual graduation. These Virginia students are inspiring. They are working hard to create new designs and ideas that will propel our space program further than we have ever gone before.

As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, my office has compiled resources that can assist you during this time. To learn more, visit my website: https://riggleman.house.gov/issues/covid-19.

If you need help with a federal agency, please contact my Charlottesville office at (434) 973-9631. At this time, all indoor Smithsonian Museums in Washington, DC are temporarily closed to the public. Additionally, tours of the White House, US Capitol, FBI, and Library of Congress have been suspended to help contain the outbreak and prevent community spread.