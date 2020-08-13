Engagement announced

Mr. Arthur and Mrs. Rosa Townsend joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter Mallory LaNe’ Townsend of Victoria to Robert ‘Theron’ Gore of Little River, South Carolina. Theron is the son of Mrs. Melinda Gore and the late Mr. Robert ‘Bobby’ Gore. Mallory and Theron met in Washington D.C. They will be joined in holy matrimony on September 18, 2021 in La Plata, Maryland and will reside in Waldorf, Maryland.