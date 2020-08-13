New truck purchase

The Town of Kenbridge has welcomed a new vehicle to its police force. The 2019 Dodge Ram truck will not only offer the stability of a new vehicle to the department, it will also increase the versatility of a truck to aid in department requirements. The benefits of a truck are many: increased interior room for officers, taller stance, four wheel drive, increased payload and more. Forethought was given to future budgets as well, when the truck has completed its duty with the police department, it can slide into a role on the maintenance crew. A grant from Rural Development made the purchase possible.