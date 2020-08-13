Photo contest announced

The annual Lunenburg County Historical Society photo contest is underway. Photographers are encouraged to submit the best shot of some noteworthy historic aspect of the past in Lunenburg County.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The theme of the contest is “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.” The contest is open to amateur photographers of any age. Persons entering the contest do not have to live in Lunenburg. However, the submitted photo must have been taken in Lunenburg County any time since September 2019 and before the deadline of Friday, Sept.18. Only one photo may be entered. Color or black and white photos are both acceptable.

Detailed rules and entry form (which must be submitted with the contest entry) may be picked up at either of the two Lunenburg public libraries. Anyone unable to get to the library to secure a copy, should send an e-mail with the subject line “LCHS Photo Contest” to woodpark1@earthlink.net and a copy will be emailed.

The deadline for submission of photos is September 18. Contestants are to submit one unframed 5” x 7” print mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. The entry form must be attached on the back.

Collection points for submission of entries as at the Ripberger Public Library at 117 S. Broad Street in Kenbridge or the Victoria Public Library at 1417 7th Street in Victoria.