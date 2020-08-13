Scholarship awarded

The Lunenburg Republican Committee presented its third $1,000 scholarship this year. Tori Simmons, 17, of Kenbridge, received an award Monday, Aug. 3 at the Rosewood Tearoom at Lunenburg Court House. Simmons, third from left, recently graduated from SVCC with an associate degree and will be attending Virginia Tech, where she plans to major in biology. Simmons enjoys working with children and hopes one day to be a speech pathologist. Pictured, from left, Lunenburg Republican Chair Mike Hankins, Wally Shifflett, Simmons and Tammy Gaulding, scholarship committee members. The committee has been awarding student scholarships since 2012 and has given 17 scholarships to deserving students.