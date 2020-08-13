Thompson wins award from water authority
The Town of Kenbridge congratulates Danny Thompson the town’s water treatment operator on winning an award from the Virginia Rural Water Authority. This award is to signify the hours that Thompson served on the awards board as well as the excellent job he does for the town. Pictured are Ricky Linsey, waste water treatment plant; Mike Ritchie, Virginia Rural Water Authority; Thompson, water treatment plant; and Kit Brooks, waste water treatment plant. This is another prestigious award for Thompson this year.
