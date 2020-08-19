IDA board is down to three

The Town of Victoria is considering reducing the number of members on the town’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) from seven to five.

The proposed change comes after three members resigned from the board after the General Assembly passed new rules requiring members of IDA to submit Statements of Economic Interest annually and participate in conflict of interest training every two years. Town Manager Rodney Newton said the process involves completing a 25-page disclosure document.

According to the Victoria Town Council minutes from the Tuesday. Aug. 11 meeting, Freddy Anderson, Hardy Jones and Gail Berkley resigned from the IDA board. Another member has not made contact with the town office as of Aug. 7. The board currently consists of Chairman Greg Elam, Mike Walker and Jay Dayton, leaving the town two people short of even a five-person board.

Newton said Goochland and Coeburn counties have recently been allowed to reduce IDA boards to five members. The move would need to have action taken by the General Assembly to make the change. Council members will consider the move at its Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting.

In other town business of the Tuesday, Aug. 11 meeting –