LCPS provides instructions for virtual learning

The new school year in Lunenburg County comes with lots of questions after the school system made a quick change from a hybrid schedule to remote learning last week with the continued coronavirus cases continued to rise in the area.

The school system has put out some key information to help parents with what is expected of them and their students as the school year officially begins Monday, Aug. 24. All students will have courses loaded in the Canvas platform by August 24. Teachers will load material into the Canvas platform one week at a time.

All grade levels of the school system will use a program called Canvas. It is a learning management system that serves as the online platform where the classes and assignments are organized online. Information from LCPS says to think of Canvas as the ship and the teacher as the captain.

To log into the system, go to https://lunenburgcountyschools.infrastructure.com. Once there, login with school email credentials. Choose the course in Canvas you wish to work on and complete all the necessary assignments. For technical support, call 434-696-2137 or email chshelp@k12lcps.org.

For those families who do not have internet access to upload or download assignments. Free Wi-Fi can be found at all four public county schools, the school board office, Victoria ailroad park, Kenbridge Christian Church, Victoria Baptist Church as well as the public libraries all have Wi-Fi that parents can drive to and access.

With remote learning, weekly assignments will be due each Sunday evening at 10 p.m., unless otherwise indicated by the classroom teacher. The assignments for the first week of school are due 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

There is no attendance requirement for virtual learning. Attendance is based on the completion and submission of the weekly assignments. Students will be graded on work that is completed virtually. There is a calendar on the Canvas platform to help students and parents plan and complete work in a timely manner. Work must be completed by the student independently. Help from family members, other students, notes or the internet is not acceptable.

It Is recommended that students have a designated work area with a consistent daily schedule.

“Take care of yourself. Give yourself, and others some grace through this time of change,” the information from LCPS said.

Although they are not able to look over student’s shoulder these days, teachers will be available to help. Teachers will have office hours. Students and parents are encouraged to reach out for teachers for help when they have questions. Teachers will have office hours and will also be available for questions through email.