God shows us something in the storms

My friend from church texted me at 9 a.m. last Saturday. I wondered why she texted this early because she does not get up before noon or 1 p.m.

I checked my message. This is what she texted, “Have a blessed day, God woke me up early this morning to get done what I had to do.”

Her job is sending inspirational Bible verses to friends.

This is her morning prayer, “A Prayer of Hope.”

Dear God:

As we wake up and stand at the beginning of a new day. Bless us with a vision to see the best of things to come. Wisdom to make good decisions, and most of all, Faith that you are walking with us every step of the way.

Amen.”

Each of us has an assignment from Jesus. It does not matter what it is. It does not have to be anything great it can be something like sending Bible verses to brighten someone’s day.

One day she sent me a story about butterflies and it reminded me of the times when I worked with the youth leaders in the youth’s Sunday church services. The teacher taught the class a butterfly song.

“The caterpillar was ugly, but he did not mind because he knew that Jesus would turn him into a beautiful butterfly.”

We are like the caterpillar, Jesus is changing our lives daily. Sometimes so gradually that we don’t recognize the change. Jesus is throwing away the old things and making us new.

Isaiah 42:9 says. “Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare before they spring forth I tell you of them.”

Isaiah 43:7 reads, “Even every one that is called by my name, for I have created him for My Glory, I have formed him, yea, I have made him.”

Jesus is telling us we were made to serve Him and when we serve Him. He will supply all our needs.

God is showing us something in the pandemic and the storms. A lady was telling the church yesterday, that she was in her window watching when a tree was beginning to fall on her house she started praying and the tree was turned another way. I know that Jesus continues to work His miraculous blessings.

Do not be afraid Jesus is near all you have do is call and He is there.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

(Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.)