Pray for our teachers, students and parents

“A hundred years from now, it will not matter what kind of car I drove, what kind of house I lived in, how much money I had in the bank, but the world may be a better place because I made a difference in the life of a child.” -Forest Witcraft

What teacher made a strong impact on your life when you were in school?

I agree with Bob Talbert who stated, “Teaching Kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best.”

Teachers who make the largest impact are those who invest in their students, who build up, show they care.

Carl Buechner said, “They may forget what you said but they will never forget how you made them feel.”

Great teachers desire to make students feel loved. Spend a ton of time in prayer for our teachers, administrators, cafeteria staff, secretaries, aids, bookkeepers, guidance personnel, janitorial crews, transportation folks, resource officers, and anyone else involved in our school systems.

Remember those teachers who impacted your life by making you feel as if you mattered, and showed you they truly cared?

Now imagine them trying to make that impact while having to ever change their plans. Imagine being the administrators who take the heat for the ever changing plans when they themselves are having to do what they are told. Imagine being the ones making decisions knowing full well that no matter what is decided it will be trashed and complained about and attacked. Pray for all these folks.

Teachers love to have students in their rooms. They desire to make a difference in their lives. They are writing plans, making videos, doing online classes, emailing non-stop, and so much more when they are being paid minimally and under tremendous stress and strain.

Please don’t make their tasks harder by going off on them and ridiculing every little thing they try. Those teachers who made a difference in your life never had to handle this. Be praying for our students as well. Even when most all young folks these days are tech savvy, they are still having to adjust and learn new things from adults who may not be tech savvy and who too are having to adjust and learn new things.

Pray for their parents as they try to roll with the ever-changing plans as well. This is not what anybody wants or desires, but we have to work together and make the best of it.

Michael Morpurgo said, “It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.”

While the classrooms are empty, pray our teachers keep making a positive difference in the lives of their students. Pray. Pray. Pray.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.