Benjamin “Sonny” Brown

Mr. Benjamin Brown was born May 24, 1937 to Martha Ann Rose and McGuire Brown, in Lunenburg County.

Benjamin accepted the Lord at an early age; and was baptized and joined New Guilfield RZUA Church in Victoria and served as a Trustee for many years.

He received his early education in the public schools of Lunenburg County and graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1955. He moved to Maryland in 1957 at the age of twenty.

He was employed at Ms. Minnick Salad in Baltimore, Maryland for ten years and another ten years at Bell Grove, LLC Aggregates Disposal in Brooklyn, Maryland. He retired from Bell Grove in 2003. He moved back to his hometown Victoria in 2005.

Benjamin met and fell in love with Ruth Norris Farmer, who now resides in heaven, (August 9, 1980). Between them they had six children.

He was touched by many and loved by a host of others. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a man whose love held no boundaries. No matter the situation, nor circumstances, he always showed that he had open arms toward you. Any of his loved ones and friends could testify that he always gave without hesitation, listened without judging, did without complaining and we all could tell that he cherished us by his contagious laugh and smile when he greeted us. He was a kind, generous and loving man.

Benjamin’s untimely departure was August 13, 2020, at his residence in Victoria. He is preceded in death by his three loving brothers; Floyd, James and Wilbert Brown; two sisters; Lorraine Brown Day and Ester Doretha Brown-Lattimore.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories; wife: Dorothea Brown; seven children: Anthony, Roy (Cynthia), Ardena Michelle (Stan), Troy, Phillip Terry, Nina, Lyndell (Sophia); four stepchildren: Benjamin, Dwight, Dorothea, and Victor; Twenty-two grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one God-daughter: Katherine Johnson-Bailey; one brother; Ollie Brown; three sisters: (his twin sister) Isabelle Barnes (Jesse), Marilyn B. Jones, and Marjorie Reese; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service and internment took place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hendricks Cemetery. S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home took care of the family.