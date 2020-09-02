Clean some trash and win some cash

The towns of Kenbridge and Victoria are offering youth groups, schools, churches, athletic associations and other individuals and nonprofits an opportunity to clean up their towns while making some cash.

The Town of Kenbridge and Victoria Clean Up began Tuesday, Sept. 1 and will continue through the end of the month. The towns are asking local service groups to fill bags with trash to clean up the towns to earn a chance to win one of three cash prizes and gift cards. First place is $500. The second-place prize is $250 and $100 for third. Local gift cards are available for honorable mentions.

Groups may pick up the orange trash bags and gloves at the Kenbridge or Victoria town offices. They are then asked to fill the bags with trash and take before and after pictures of the area they cleaned up. Pictures must be submitted to cleanuplunenburg@outlook.com in order to qualify for prizes. Groups are asked to preregister for the event by filling out applications found at each town’s website.

The orange garbage bags may be left on the side of the road where they will be picked up by town workers. Participants must have permission to clean up private property. Everyone who cleans up is also asked to wear bright-colored clothes or a safety vest.

The competition is open to individuals, neighborhood, businesses or nonprofits. The winners will be announced during Autumn Days Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.