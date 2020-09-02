Public Wi-Fi now available in Kenbridge

Kenbridge now has its public Wi-Fi service up and running.

The town announced Friday afternoon that the Wi-Fi signal may be accessed from the parking lot at Town Hall as well as the street out front, in the park and at the gym parking lot as well.

The current connection is best when in a direct line of sight with the building. The town hopes this service will be an asset to the community and help our students with virtual learning.

Town officials said they would like to thank the technicians who spent many afternoons working on the project after hours to ensure the service would be available as soon as possible.