Superintendent gives insight on status of schools

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) has been monitoring numerous data points regarding COVID-19.

The most recent statistics show an increase in the number of school-aged children. The surrounding area has increased numbers in facilities where many of our families and community members are employed. To assist with the mitigation of community spread, LCPS decided to open remotely on August 24, 2020, for all students during the first nine weeks.

However, we will be monitoring the situation and with guidance from Piedmont Health District we will continue to evaluate the status of COVID-19 during thistime.

When the data and numbers show improvement, we will determine if in-person learning can resume before the first nine weeks. At that point, we will return to school in a different scenario whether it be in a hybrid scenario of some days in school with some virtual learning or a normal school setting.

While this may create additional hardships for families, safety for students and staff must be the top priority. We must create a safe environment for students to learn, protect our staff and the community as well. We will be sending out and posting updated guidance and information from school administration regarding the structure of remote learning and the possibilities of in-person learning through our webpage, social media, and the local newspapers. During this time, students will still have continued access to meals. I encourage each family to take full advantage of the free, healthy school meals offered. We also will be updating our frequently asked questions section on our webpage too.

I appreciate your continued understanding, patience, and support during these unprecedented times.