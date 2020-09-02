True beauty is found in how you love

Audrey Hepburn was known as one of the most beautiful women of her time and beyond.

When asked what the secrets to her beauty were the following was written and read at her funeral, “To have attractive lips, speak kind words. To have a loving look, look for the good

side of people. To look skinny, share your food with the hungry. To have beautiful hair, let a child cross it with his own fingers once a day. To have a beautiful poise, walk knowing you’re never alone, because those who love and loved you accompany you. People, even more than objects, need to be fixed, spoiled, awakened, wanted and saved: never give up on anyone. Remember, if you ever need a hand, you’ll find them at the end of both your arms. When you become old, you will discover that you have two hands, one to help yourself, the second to help others. The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, in her face or in her way of fixing her hair. The beauty of a woman is seen in her eyes, because that is the door open to her heart, the source of her love. The beauty of a woman doesn’t lie in her makeup, but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the tenderness that gives love, the passion that it expresses. The beauty of a woman grows over the years.”

Some say these words were a poem Audrey Hepburn wrote herself and others claim these words were written by the late great American humorist, writer, teacher, TV host, and journalist, Sam Levenson.

One author we know for a fact who wrote about true beauty is God. Isaiah 53 says, “He had no form or majesty that we should look at him, no beauty that we should desire him. He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief.”

While some see beauty as skin deep, Christ shows true beauty in the love he freely displayed. While some people spend a ton of time doing their hair and makeup, making sure they pick the right outfit, studying themselves in the mirror making sure the right hairs are in place, the wrong hairs are plucked, God couldn’t care less about your outer appearance. He is concerned with your heart.

Romans 12 calls for us to be living sacrifices, to not be overcome with evil but to overcome evil with good, that as far as it depends on you to live at peace with all people, to love everyone. Don’t worry about your looks. True beauty is found in how you love.