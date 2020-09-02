We must love ourselves more than anyone loves us

The other day I was watching a movie about a young woman with a “married” boyfriend.

In one of the scenes there were a group of women, both young and old, sitting around talking and the topic came up about the young woman dating a married man. An older woman said, “Do you love yourself? Do you think you are not good enough to get a man of your own or do you need someone’s leftover? You said you don’t want any ties, you only want his money then he can go home, but what about his wife? Do you ever think about her and what you are doing to her? Yes, you are having fun, but you are also breaking up a family.”

The first thing we must do is love ourselves more than anyone loves us. Although that may sound selfish, it’s not because we cannot love anyone until we love ourselves. Love sometimes is draining and takes a lot out of us. Love requires that you give up something to make the person comfortable, not happy because only you and Jesus can make you happy. Love is one of the most important things in the world but we must be able to give and accept it freely and not selfishly and that takes commitment and hard works.

Once we love ourselves, when we learn to value our worth and trust our intuition things become clearer. We will not want anyone’s leftover because we’re better than that. We will wake up with joy welcoming the new day with smiles instead of sorrow. When we love ourselves, we can see things better with the love of Jesus and know that He is with us always and will never leave us.

With love and respect for ourselves, we can face the world and whatever comes our way.

Sometimes, it takes a long time before we learn that, but it does not matter how long it takes us all that matter is we learn. We are taking our joy, faith, and love back realizing how much Jesus loves us. When we learn to love Jesus and each other, He will change our lives for the better.

John 15:9 says – As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you continue ye in my love.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.