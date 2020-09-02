White cane walk planned

The Ken Saunders Memorial White Cane Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 beginning at the Food Lion in Victoria. Participants are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. with the walk to Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge beginning at 8 a.m.

The walk is sponsored by the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club. Donations to the event will help prevent blindness and restore sight to individuals locally and globally. Check may be made payable to K/V Lions Club. Contact persons are Thelma at 434-288-2177 and Bonnie at (434) 696-3557.

The rain date for the event is Saturday, Sept. 26.