White cane walk planned
The Ken Saunders Memorial White Cane Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 beginning at the Food Lion in Victoria. Participants are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. with the walk to Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge beginning at 8 a.m.
The walk is sponsored by the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club. Donations to the event will help prevent blindness and restore sight to individuals locally and globally. Check may be made payable to K/V Lions Club. Contact persons are Thelma at 434-288-2177 and Bonnie at (434) 696-3557.
The rain date for the event is Saturday, Sept. 26.
SVCC given Rural Virginia Horseshoe award
Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) has received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation