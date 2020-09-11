September 12, 2020

Cases hit 100 mark

By Staff Report

Published 6:04 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Lunenburg County’s total COVID-19 case count hit 100 cases Saturday, Sept. 5.

The 100th case comes 152 days since Lunenburg’s first two cases were diagnosed and posted in the state database April 7. The county has experienced two deaths from COVID-19.

Lunenburg’s total cases have increased by three since Sept. 1.

