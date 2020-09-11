Cases hit 100 mark
Lunenburg County’s total COVID-19 case count hit 100 cases Saturday, Sept. 5.
The 100th case comes 152 days since Lunenburg’s first two cases were diagnosed and posted in the state database April 7. The county has experienced two deaths from COVID-19.
Lunenburg’s total cases have increased by three since Sept. 1.
Longwood expands dashboard
Longwood University has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard to include any cases self-reported to the university from off-campus health facilities. The... read more