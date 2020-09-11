Longwood expands dashboard

Longwood University has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard to include any cases self-reported to the university from off-campus health facilities.

The changes added five self-reported cases to the total of 10 cases from the University Health Center for a total of 15 COVID-19 cases of Longwood students diagnosed since August 2. Single self-reported student cases were listed on Aug. 5, Aug. 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

The revised dashboard also adds cases of positive faculty and staff. There has been one self-reported faculty case of the virus reported on Aug. 8.

The university dashboard reported five positive cases Sunday, Sept. 6, the largest single-day increase so far this fall. No new cases were listed for the Monday, Sept. 7 update.

Hampden-Sydney College has had 12 total positives with two cases currently active and 48 students currently in quarantine.