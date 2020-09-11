Omega Psi holds essay contest

The Omicron Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc., announced Omega’s annual International High School Essay Contest.

The essay contest is one of the annual mandated programs of the fraternity’s Achievement Week observance scheduled for Nov. 15 to 21.

The essay contest is a continuing commitment of OMEGA to provide financial assistance to students. The essay contest is open to all college-bound high school seniors in the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway.

The local first place essay will receive a $1,000 scholarship; second- and third-place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively. The winning essay will be forwarded for inclusion into regional and hopefully, national competitions where scholarship awards may total up to $5,000. Students may obtain a copy of the rules for the essay contest by contacting your high school guidance counselor or high school principal. The subject for this year’s essay is: “Learning about politics and life as a citizen is part of the transition to adulthood. During this stage, young people are introduced to political processes and issues, as well as a range of political activities including voting and participation in social movements. Against the backdrop of the global ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, why is it even more important for young people to become and remain politically engaged?”

All essays must be postmarked and mailed to Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc., P. O. Box 155, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868 or emailed no later than midnight, October 16. Questions related to the essay contest should be directed to William Herrington at 434-848-2803 or whh15@aol.com.