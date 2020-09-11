Photo contest deadline is Sept. 18

The annual Lunenburg County Historical Society’s photo contest ends Friday, Sept. 18. Amateur photographers of any age are encouraged to submit their best shot of some noteworthy historic aspect of the past in Lunenburg County in keeping with the theme, “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.”

The submitted photo must have been taken in Lunenburg County any time since September 2019 and before the deadline of Friday, Sept. 18. Persons entering the contest do not have to live in Lunenburg County. Contestants may enter only one photo: either color or black and white.

Detailed rules and an entry form (latter of which must be submitted with the contest entry) may be picked up at either of Lunenburg’s public libraries or to secure a copy, send an e-mail with the subject line “LCHS Photo Contest” to woodpark1@earthlink.net and a copy will be emailed.

Submit one unframed 5-inch x 7-inch print, mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. Attach the entry form (obtained at the library) on the back. Submit the entry at either of the following sites. Call ahead to verify hours of operation: Ripberger Public Library, 117 S. Broad St., Kenbridge (434) 676-3456 or Victoria Public Library, 1417 7th St., Victoria (434) 696-3416.