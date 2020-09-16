Christmas ornament contest announced
The Lunenburg County Historical Society is partnering with the Lunenburg County Administration Office in a contest for Christmas tree decorations to be placed on the tree in the Virginia Governor’s Mansion.
It is the hope that each county in the commonwealth – as well as cities and towns – will be represented on the tree by a locally-crafted ornament. That includes Lunenburg County.
With the health and safety of all in mind this year, the Executive Mansion will not be physically hosting a holiday open house as in the past.
Please visit www.executivemansion.virginia.gov or follow @FirstLadyVA on Facebook and Twitter to see the ornaments featured throughout the season.
Residents are invited to share local pride and holiday spirit by submitting a handmade ornament. Each county may submit one hand-crafted ornament that uniquely represents its community. The guidelines for making and submitting ornaments are below:
- The Executive Mansion suggests a depiction of some unique feature that is specific to the community, such as a historic home, a noted person, a natural feature, an animal or plant from the region, etc., with the understanding the overall theme this year will be “Home for the Holidays.”
- The Executive Mansion prefers hand-made ornaments as opposed to purchased ornaments.
- The Executive Mansion has asked to keep the ornament for future use.
- Examples of materials that could be used for creating the ornament include clay, glass, shells, fabric, wood, found objects, and objects from nature.
- The ornament should be no larger than 6 inches in any dimension.
- Please, no battery operated ornaments or any weighing more than 1.5 ounces or they will not be able to be displayed on the trees.
- The finished ornament should include the name of the locality, year and artist on the back or bottom.
- The creator of the ornament should reside in or near the locality.
- Completed ornaments should be submitted for judging to the Lunenburg County Administration Office no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
