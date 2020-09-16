Jenkins completes massive DAR history project

Kathryn Jenkins, a member of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was honored recently at both state (VADAR) and national (NSDAR) levels for her outstanding contributions to the NSDAR Supporting Documents Project. Working tirelessly this past year, Kathryn retrieved 93,374 documents from historical sources, such as census records, immigration records, military records, cemetery records and the like. As a result of her efforts, these records are now secure in the NSDAR Genealogy Data Base for the future use of individuals working on family histories.

The Supporting Documents Project of the NSDAR Genealogy Preservation Committee is now completed. Volunteers working all over the United States categorized almost six million documents. Kathryn’s work on the project retrieved more records than any other Virginia volunteer, and she also ranked among the best nationally. The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter heartily congratulates one of its own, Kathryn Jenkins, for her outstanding contribution to the preservation of historical records.