Third Lunenburg death from COVID-19 reported

Over the weekend, a third Lunenburg County resident died as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported the death on its COVID-19 dashboard Sunday, Sept. 20.

According to reports from the VHD, 111 positive cases were reported since the virus first began in March with six hospitalizations and three deaths.

“I am not able to comment with any specificity on the deaths regarding COVID in Lunenburg County,” Local Health Emergency Coordinator David Martin with the Piedmont Health District said.

Martin did say that currently the numbers show an increase for Lunenburg County but that has has only been for a short period of time, so no trend has been established at this time.

Statewide, the VDH is reporting a total of 627 new cases as of Monday, Sept. 21. Since the pandemic began, 141,138 people were tested positive with the COVID-19 virus in the commonwealth.