Victoria Restaurant under new ownership

This Saturday, Sept. 26, will mark the Victoria Restaurant’s closure, but it won’t remain closed very long.

According to current owner Tammy Newcomb, the restaurant will reopen in December under new ownership. Newcomb, who has owned the restaurant for the past four years, said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the business.

“I have had to close due to COVID 19, the business has not been the same,” Newcomb said. “We still have our devoted regulars that come in, but that’s not enough to run a successful business.”

Newcomb said the restaurant’s new owners are Rolf and Margaret’s Renstler. The couple also owns the Black Forest restaurant in Amelia, located along Highway 360.

“They will have to shut down this restaurant for about two months, then they plan on reopening and running it themselves after that”, Newcomb said. “I’m not sure what type of food the new owners will be preparing as they are of German descent.”

Newcomb said she appreciates all of the support from her customers and will miss them.

“From staff to customers to performers. It’s very sad to see it change after so many wonderful years,” she said.

The Victoria Restaurant has been a fixture in the town for more than 40 years. Before Newcomb took over the restaurant, J.T. and Barbara Seamster owned the local eatery for 37 years.