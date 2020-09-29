Lunenburg man wins $100K playing Powerball

Sandy Abernathy didn’t have to leave his home to win $100,000 playing Powerball. The Lunenburg County man bought his ticket for the Sept. 5 drawing on the Virginia Lottery’s website.

Three days went by after the drawing before he discovered he’d matched four balls plus the Powerball number.

“I didn’t know if it was real,” he later told lottery officials.

Abernathy said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to buy a new riding mower.

When he bought his ticket, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play, which doubled his prize from $50,000 to $100,000. The winning numbers for that drawing were 15-21-22-27-47, and the Powerball number was 7.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools, according to a press release from Virginia Lottery officials.