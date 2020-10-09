Clement to retire at the end of 2020

After 40 years of prosecuting crimes in Lunenburg County, Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement has announced plans to retire effective Dec. 31, 2020.

In a letter to friends dated Friday, Oct. 2, Clement said he is looking forward to a less stressful life. Clement’s letter said he was appointed assistant commonwealth’s attorney in March of 1980 and commonwealth’s attorney in October of 1981.

“My first election was in 1982. I hope I have served the citizens of Lunenburg County to their satisfaction. My number one goal has been to make our citizens safer by seeing that justice is done,” Clement wrote. “I have striven to always be well prepared for my cases in court, to be honest with everyone, to treat defendants according to their offenses rather than who they are, and to be able to evaluate and overcome complexities of cases.”

In his letter, Clement said Jordan Spiers, the current assistant commonwealth’s attorney, will be appointed to take Clement’s place. Spiers joined the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in July after working in Mecklenburg County. Spiers grew up in the Dundas area of Lunenburg County.