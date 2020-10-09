Let our lights shine for Jesus

For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. 2 Corinthians 4:6.

We are living in a world where turmoil is on every side but this is just the beginning. For instance the president, first lady, and members of the government have contracted the coronavirus. It is time to pray for our nation.

Global warming, forest fires, and hurricanes are forms of disasters yet with all the catastrophes Jesus is saying, “Trust me I have your back.” Jesus has forewarned us that this was coming. John 16:33 says, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace.”

Jesus is saying when we are in the world we have trouble, but in Him we will have peace because He has overcome the world.

Jesus said we are the light of the world, and is a reflection of His light. That means with His love we must let the dying world know that He’s still alive and all of the things that He did years ago, He can do them today.

When we know who Jesus is we can, and will let our lights shine for Him. Our lights may bring someone to Him. We are crying out for help in one way or another, but Jesus said, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 8:12

“In these cruel times, we need love in our lives. Jesus stands at the door with opening arms and hands out reached, waiting for you to come, the door knob is on the outside, if you want to come in you must open it. God has always something for you, a key for every problem, a light for every shadow, a relief for every sorrow and a plan for every tomorrow.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.