PSR receives $10K for new van

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) has received a $10,000 TRUIST Foundation COVID-19 response grant for its home-delivered meal program, specifically toward the purchase of a new retro-fitted refrigerator van to safely transport meals to older adults.

PSR provides home delivered meals, COVID-19 care packages, pet food, shelf-stable boxes and more essentials to more than 500 older adults across Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

This grant, one which became available through the Meals on Wheels of America network, is just another opportunity PSR staff have identified and captured for the benefit of our clients and region.

“With our two refrigerator vans aging, we put top priority on seeking funding for a new vehicle to better help us get more meals and essentials to our clients,” Director of Transportation and Nutrition Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “This grant will help offset the cost of the purchase of a new van, which will allow us to expand our delivery capacity and eventually replace our aging fleet.”

Miles said the agency and the region are thankful for TRUIST’s corporate responsibility to the community.