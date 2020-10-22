Community Calendar

KVD Events

OCTOBER 23

FREE DEBRIS PICKUP – The Town of Kenbridge will have a free debris pick up this week. This is the time to put out any brush or other trash from cleaning up around the yard with free debris pick up. Normally, there would be a charge for debris pickup that requires the town to go to the landfill, so take advantage of the free service which ends Friday.

OCTOBER 24

TRACTOR PULL – Victoria Fire and Rescue will have a truck and tractor pull Saturday, Oct. 24 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Railroad Park. This event is rescheduled from a planned Oct. 10 tractor pull that was rained out.

OCTOBER 31

VICTORIA TRUNK OR TREAT – The Town of Victoria will have a Trunk or Treat Halloween event in the area of the Victoria Railroad Park from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Masks are requested for all participants. The Town will provide hand sanitizing stations and signs for social distancing. Prepackaged candy is recommended.

KENBRIDGE TRUNK OR TREAT – The Town of Kenbridge will host of Trunk or Treat in the Community Center Parking lot Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Businesses, clubs and individuals are invited to come out, decorate their trunks and brings lots of candy to hand out. Set up may begin at 4:30 p.m. Candy donations will also be accepted at Town Hall. For more information, call 434-676-2452.

NOVEMBER 2

HOLIDAY ORNAMENT DEADLINE – The deadline for submission of contest entries for selection of the Lunenburg holiday ornament for the tree at the Virginia Executive Mansion will be at noon, Nov. 2. Ornaments should be brought to the Lunenburg County Administration Building. See details on Facebook at Lunenburg County (VA) Historical Society.

ONGOING

SERVICE BY RADIO, 10 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.

THRIFT CHAPEL CHURCH – Services will be held each Sunday at Thrift Chapel Church at 10 a.m., located on Poorhouse Road and Marshalltown Road. Music by the Poorhouse Boys, all string music band. Wear your mask and come enjoy good music and preaching.