DAR helps mission workers

Across America, the Daughters of the American Revolution stress chapter participation in a National Day of Service each fall.

The William Taylor Chapter learned that Hands On Missions from North Carolina was traveling to Blackstone to join with Soldiers of Mercy Ministry to build three wheelchair ramps, do needed home repairs and yard work for veterans and others impacted by COVID.

The chapter collected paper goods, snack items, water, Gatorade, breakfast items, and disinfectant wipes to stock the house where some of the workers would be staying during the project time.

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to preserving America history and promoting patriotism.