Go Virginia Region 3 to meet

The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

The virtual meeting is open to the public. The Council will receive reports from specific committees, including review of the FY 21 capacity-building budget, and may review and act on project applications.

The Region 3 Council may elect to go into executive session for discussion about the project pipeline, vendor contracts, and personnel matters. The council’s agenda packet will be available for review on October 23 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org).

Interested parties should access the website for the link to access the Oct. 28 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting. Phone access is available by dialing 1-929 205 6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.