Sailor’s Creek to host Civil War program

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a program entitled, “Technologies of Terror” featuring guest speaker Rev. Jeffery C. Schroeder Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.. The subject matter and presentation display will discuss the tools of destruction from the American Civil War in graphic detail.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and is suitable for ages 13 years and older.

Rev. Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div., and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Rev. Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

For questions, contact the Visitor Center at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

*Please note, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, all visitors are requested to wear face masks and seating will be arranged to accommodate proper social distancing requirements.