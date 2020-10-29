Crews working to repair water leak in Kenbridge
Town crews in Kenbridge are working on a water leak on Elm Street that will require water service to be interrupted for a section of the line.
Streets affected include Elm, South Broad, Mecklenburg, Oak and Brunswick along with others in the service area.
An email from the town said crews are working to repair the leak and restore water service as soon as possible.
You Might Like
Senatorial candidate visits Kenbridge
Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, visited with several people at Mildred’s Meal during a stop in... read more