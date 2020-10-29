October 29, 2020

Crews working to repair water leak in Kenbridge

By Roger Watson

Published 8:24 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Town crews in Kenbridge are working on a water leak on Elm Street that will require water service to be interrupted for a section of the line.

Streets affected include Elm, South Broad, Mecklenburg, Oak and Brunswick along with others in the service area.

An email from the town said crews are working to repair the leak and restore water service as soon as possible.

 

