Decision on schools could come Nov. 9

The Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) Board held a special called meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, to review data and input from each of the schools on the different reopening scenarios.

In a press release, LCPS said the school systems’ task force will meet this week to make recommendations to the school board Monday, Nov. 9.

Several email requests to Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr. as to what data was reviewed has not been returned as a press time.

According to the press release, LCPS will continue to operate in a virtual learning mode until the school board reaches a formal decision.

“As we begin the second nine weeks, parents and students are encouraged to take advantage of the teacher appointments and the Internet Cafe at the secondary schools. Parents play a vital role in the education of their children more than ever before. Parents please continue to monitor your child’s progress in Canvas and grades in PowerSchool. In order to be successful, students need to complete work for the weekly modules by Sunday evening at 10 p.m. We know that this is a difficult time for everyone. Please remember that there is a link to important resources on our website that are available to support you during this difficult time. Do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher and/or school if you have any questions or concerns,” the press release stated.