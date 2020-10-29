Hawthorne enrolls at the University of Utah

Emily Hawthorne of Lunenburg is among the 4,483 students who make up the largest and most diverse freshman class in the University of Utah’s history.

Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the fall 2020 semester.

“With many universities across the country seeing declining enrollments this fall, the University of Utah has again proven that we are unique,” said Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “More students chose to enroll at the U than ever before. This reflects both the value of our degrees and the incredible academic opportunities that the flagship of our state offers.”

Enrollment of first-time freshman increased 5.5% with 4,484 students, and overall enrollment increased to 33,047-up from 32,818. The number of new transfer students also increased by 9.5% to 1,416. The university also saw a record high in graduate enrollment with 8,404 graduate students this fall.

In addition to the largest freshman class in U history, the class of 2024 is also the most diverse. Students of color represent 31% of the incoming domestic class, and the number of undergraduate females is the largest it has ever been, representing 48% of first-time freshmen. The incoming class represents all 50 U.S. states, 38 countries and 24 Utah counties.