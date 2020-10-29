October 29, 2020

Pulling for the win

By Alexa Massey

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Vehicles from all over Victoria made their way to the Victoria Railroad Park Saturday, Oct. 24 for the Victoria Truck and Tractor Pull. The event featured sunny weather and spectators of all ages. The roar of engines and the cheering of the crowd made for a special day. The crowd cheered loudly on Saturday as Michael Goodwin started his pull.

