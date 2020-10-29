Pulling for the win
Vehicles from all over Victoria made their way to the Victoria Railroad Park Saturday, Oct. 24 for the Victoria Truck and Tractor Pull. The event featured sunny weather and spectators of all ages. The roar of engines and the cheering of the crowd made for a special day. The crowd cheered loudly on Saturday as Michael Goodwin started his pull.
