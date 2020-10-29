This is a time for showing love to one another

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love (1 John 4:7 & 8, NASB).”

Let’s read those two verses again before you go farther into this week’s devotional thought: “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love (1 John 4:7 & 8, NASB).”

God. Is. Love. If you claim Jesus Christ, if you claim to be a Christian, if you claim to love God, is your love showing?

Let’s make this verse sting a little more. Are you ready?

Election season is upon us. Are you loving? Someone disagrees with your political stance on numerous topics. Do you show them love in the words you use talking with or about them? Someone can’t believe you are going to vote for that person (And let’s be honest here, this is on both sides of the two major ticket holders). Are you loving in your thoughts and words for that person?

Have we forgotten that we are Christians in all seasons?

Christ comes first. Politicians change every so often or at least they should for the most part. God never changes.

We saw 1 John 4:7-8 so let’s stay in the same chapter and see what verse 11 says, “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another (NASB).”

Live what you claim you believe. Love at all times. Even with that person who disagrees with you. You can disagree completely and still be respectful and loving. Christ is more important than any politics. Please never forget that faith comes before politics and opinions. Jesus Christ never changes. His truths are solid foundations. Opinions are like rear ends where everyone has one and they all stink.

Don’t allow your opinions, as “right” as they may be in your heart and mind, to make it appear you aren’t a follower of God. Live out loud God’s love and his Word. Set the example in life, love, faith, and purity (1 Timothy 4:12).

May we also know that according to Romans 13, every person in authority position is placed by God. This doesn’t mean they are Christian or even good. Maybe God placed them in that position to cause you to pray harder or to “rally the troops” around a certain cause for Christ. As a follower of Christ, pray for them more than you complain about them. Show love, period.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.