Three up for service on FSA Committee

The 2020 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections will begin Monday, Nov. 2, when ballots are mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 7.

Eligible voters in local administrative area 4, who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from their local USDA Service Center.

County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on FSA commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.

The following candidates have been nominated in LAA 4, Lunenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term:

Glenn Bagley has been farming for 55 years. He raises tobacco, corn, soybeans, wheat and hay; and owns beef cattle. He is an active member of Farm Bureau and serves as treasurer. He also serves as elder and the treasurer for Kenbridge Christian Church.

Billy Coffee has been farming for 41 years. He raises soybeans, corn and wheat. He does custom harvesting and spraying with his son. He is a past president of Farm Bureau and has been voted in as vice president for the upcoming year. He serves as elder at Mercy Outreach Church.

George Purcell White is a lifelong farmer. He is a past producer of small grains, corn, and both flue and dark tobacco. He currently owns beef cattle and raises hay. He is a member of Farm Bureau. He is a master Mason. He currently serves as deacon and trustee of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.

More information on county committees, such as the new 2020 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or by calling our office at (434) 542-5121.