Victoria gets grant for backup generator

With the help of the Commonwealth Regional Council the Town of Victoria has received a grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to cover the cost of a backup generator for the Marshall sewage pump station located off of Norfolk Avenue in Victoria.

According to Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton, during power outages the ability to move sewage from low-lying areas of the town to the wastewater facilities is not possible.

“This pump station handles sewage for a large portion of the western areas of the Town of Victoria and it is crucial to keep it online at all times,” Newton said.

The $35,884 grant was part of VDEM’s 2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program

“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and man-made threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management, Curtis Brown said.