Leak will disrupt water service in Kenbridge
The Town of Kenbridge announced that there will be a temporary disturbance in the water service this morning as a leak was found on South Broad Street.
Town Crews will be out in force working to restore water as soon as possible. Residents are asked to make sure and watch for them while out driving.
Crews worked Thursday, Oct. 29 to repair a leak on Elm Street.
