More than 2,100 vote early in person
Saturday, Oct. 31, brought with it the end of the in-person early voting period for the 2020 general and special election.
Lunenburg County voters were taking advantage of this opportunity to vote right up to 5 p.m. Pictured above, Jessica Abernathy, of Kenbridge, submits her completed ballot late Saturday afternoon at the Lunenburg County Registrar’s Office. The final tally of in-person early voters for the county was 2,156. Combined with about 600 mail-in ballots, roughly 35% of registered voters in the county have already voted.
