Dr. Tommy Steele Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29. A Celebration of Life will be held in praise to the Lord for his wonderful blessings in life at a place and time to be announced. Born June 20, 1932, Mr. Steele was a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, finishing high school there in 1950. Gratitude is expressed to the schools he graduated from and to their contribution to his life: Wheaton College; Temple Baptist Theological Seminary, a division of Tennessee Temple University; and Covington Theological Seminary, where he received the Bachelor of Arts, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry degrees, respectively. Foremost in life, has been his dear wife and wonderful helpmeet in the work of the Lord, Golda B. Steele. She has been by his side in pastoral ministry, radio ministry and revival meetings all around the U.S. She is a delight and blessing for which praise is given to God. Praise to the Lord is also given for his lovely parents, Thomas E. Steele Sr. and Irene R. Steele, to whom so much is owed. Also, so much appreciated is his sister, Ellen S. Garris, in growing up together and in life. Pride in and love to the precious daughters, Karen S. Hood and Jennifer S. Greeson, and their husbands Glenn Hood and David Greeson, respectively, is given with all my heart for them! Also, what a great joy the grandsons Brent and Bryan Hood, and Jonathan and Matthew Greeson have been! Then, praise and thanksgiving is expressed to the places it has been a privilege to serve as a pastoral worker: Cove City Baptist Church, Cove City, North Carolina; Merry Oaks Baptist Church, Moncure, North Carolina; Northside Gospel Chapel, Victoria; and Siler City Chapel, Siler City, North Carolina. Also, there were meetings all around the U.S., giving chalk talks, trumpet music, youth and radio work and ministry. To God be the glory. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com