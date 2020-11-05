Jesus would be despised as a political candidate

Imagine, if you will, having Jesus Christ forgive every one of your sins you have ever committed, then turning around and speaking harshly of someone or trashing a person for the way they voted this week.

Imagine, if you will, having the desire and aim to go to Heaven yet not living this life as if you truly care to listen, follow, or obey the requests of God.

Imagine, if you will, claiming to surrender your all to Jesus but being picky about who you will or won’t worship with.

Imagine, if you will, if Jesus loved and served you the way you love and serve Him.

Kind of humbling, ain’t it?

We just had elections this week. Hopefully by now we know the outcome of those elections. With this devotion being written before any totals are reported we can still be sure of this, Jesus wins. No, not the election, not even the popular vote, however, scripture assures us that He always wins.

If Jesus were running for political office these days, people would despise Him. The same folks who claim to adore Him now are the same ones who wouldn’t like the stance He took on issues and topics. The same people who claim to be Christian are the very same people who wouldn’t vote Him into a political office.

Not much has changed since the time He came and served here, has it?

We often allow our agendas, politics, personal thoughts and desires, our own selfishness to get in the way of being and living as God desires. Have we lost the passion and desire to simply live for God alone?

Albert King sang, “Everybody wants to go to Heaven but nobody wants to die.” Kenny Chesney sings, “Everybody wants to go to heaven…but nobody wants to go now.” We want to live and do and be however we desire. The truth is, this life ain’t about us.

The goal of being here is not to see how much stuff we can get, how many people we can be with, what all we can do. The goal of life is to live for Jesus and bring as many folks to His saving grace as possible.

In the Parable of the Talents found in Matthew 25, we don’t see Jesus commending for how much stuff was gained, owned, purchased. He didn’t say well done there Democrat, Republican, Libertarian…nor did He say well done pastor, teacher, farmer, etc. Servant….we are called to serve so we might be told, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

The key to life isn’t who is in office, it’s who is leading your heart. Let’s get to serving and loving, y’all!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.