Town works to repair STEPS building

The Town of Victoria Industrial Development Authority (IDA) hopes that a grant will help repair a former manufacturing building to make way for several organizations looking for a new location to call home.

With the Commonwealth Regional Council’s (CRC) help, the IDA has applied for the Local Innovation Fund grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help with repairs to the former STEPS building located at 300 Court Street on the western edge of town.

“The building is in need of a new roof and interior repairs from water damage,” Town of Victoria Manager Rodney Newton said. “Funds will help with repairs needed to keep the building a viable structure.”

Newton said that with the repairs, it is hoped that two local community service, non-profit, organizations will be able to use parts of the building for their services. “Other options for the remaining parts of the building are also being explored,” Newton said.

According to CRC Deputy Director Todd Fortune, currently, the Victoria United Methodist Church Meal Program, which provides meals to low-income senior citizens; and BLISS of Lunenburg, which provides a training/work environment for disabled youth and adults is looking to locate inside the former STEPS building once repairs are complete.

The Town of Victoria IDA took possession of the former manufacturing facility earlier this year in a deal negotiated with the Lunenburg County IDA.

STEPS discontinued using the facility more than a year ago.

Before STEPS, the building initially housed Diemolding Corporation and Southern Virginia Plastics, both of which manufactured plastic components of cookware.