Dr. Tommy Steele Jr.

June 20, 1932 – October 29, 2020 “Dear Ones, I would like to have a celebration of life. The service will be happy — No tears, but rejoicing in ‘absent from the body, present with the Lord.’ By all means, just a time of praise. Real Life is Just Beginning. This is the way it should be for a Christian. Amen.” A Celebration of Life will be held in praise to the Lord for His wonderful blessings in life on Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. at Faith Bible Fellowship, 1905 Garner Glen Drive, Raleigh, NC. For his full tribute, please visit www.MitchellatRMP.com