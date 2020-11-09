On October 29, Helen Scott, 83, went home to be with the Lord. Helen was born to Ernest and Frankie Tackett, September 10, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in the San Jose area till the time she moved to Florida at the age of 19. Which is where she met and married her true love. She had resided in Pamplin, for 18 years before moving to Charlotte Court House where she has been for the past 4 years. After retiring from Walmart 21 years ago, she was able to spend more time doing what she loved. Her passions were family, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles and computer games. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Forrest Scott, and her brother, Franklin David Tackett. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Steve) Malone of Gilroy, California, her sister, Judy (Richard) Mathews of San Jose, California; her children, Tony Michael (Jeanne) Scott of Charlotte Court House, Rick R. Scott and his partner Sally Brown of Lenox, Iowa, Diana Lynn (Glen) Matthews of Charlotte Court House, Bobby Joe (Renee) Scott of Hollywood, California, and Trena Ann Moyers of Charlotte Court House; twenty grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Tirzah Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House, on Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Cullen Baptist Church Cemetery, Cullen, VA, with a reception following at the family home. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, is serving the family.