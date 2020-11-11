Award-winning teachers announced

The 2019-2020 Lunenburg County Public Schools Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium award winners were recently announced.

Patricia Clary, Central High School, was the winner of the Instructional Support Award. Clary has been instrumental in providing assistance and support in the new Performance Matters Platform for Central High School. She has voluntarily participated in training to learn more about the program and has come back and assisted teachers in her department and other departments in learning the program. Through trial and error she has been able to communicate the flaws in the program to the Central Office team. Clary is always more than willing to explore and run reports from the system for data analysis.

Hope Scott, Central High School, was the winner of the Technology Teacher Award. Scott worked diligently throughout the summer to attend training and prepare for a new program that consisted of a partnership between Central High School and Microsoft Corporation/TEALS. She serves as the liaison offering support for teachers and students to successfully engage in this class through distance learning. She has also been instrumental in providing instruction through economics and personal finance that has assisted Central High School in earning recognition nationally as one of the top 100 schools in the WISE competition.

Kristin Peebles, Victoria Elementary School, was winner of the Technology Support Award. She is able to help teachers with technology use, solutions to technical problems and creative suggestions for making the best use of technology for teachers and students. Peebles has become the building’s Performance Matters guru. She is able to support teachers with their use and understanding of the new assessment platform. She created a school website for teachers so that information and resources can be easily shared. She frequently uses technology in faculty and committee meetings to share information. She is highly proficient at using the Google suite of apps, such as drive, docs, sheets, slides and sites.